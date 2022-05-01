Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Excessive Heat During Summers Can Damage Your Eyes, Say Experts

High levels of pollutants and irritants in the air pose grave threat to eyes and may result in a burning sensation.

Excessive Heat During Summers Can Damage Your Eyes, Say Experts
Representational Image AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 4:48 pm

Eye conditions like allergies and infections are quite prevalent in summers due to scorching heat and industry experts are of the view that this time of the year is crucial to take care of ocular health.

“Allergies, infections such as conjunctivitis and dry eye are some of the conditions. We need to be extra careful as these conditions can worsen if timely medical advice is not followed,” says Dr. Tushar Grover, Medical Director, Vision Eye Centre, New Delhi.

High levels of pollutants and irritants in the air pose another challenge. The symptoms may include itchiness, redness of the eyes or experiencing a burning sensation.

Related stories

Japanese, Vietnamese Leaders Reject Use Of Force In Ukraine

53,942 Unauthorised Loudspeakers Removed From Religious Places Across UP

Free Education To Be Offered To Children Of Kashmiri Pandits

“Our eyes become sensitive during summer, so it is essential to protect them. Even if you are wearing contact lenses, wearing eyeglasses can protect your eyes,” says Dr Chikirsha Jain, Senior Consultant, Retina and Ophthalmology, Ujala Cygnus Rainbow Hospital, Agra.

In case one does not use proper eye protection, he/she can also develop dry eyes as the tear film in the eye can evaporate more quickly. If left untreated, the condition may lead to eye inflammation.

“Exposure to sun's ultraviolet rays during the summer months can increase the risk of various eye conditions, reiterating the imperativeness of regular eye examinations. As schools have reopened now, eye examination must be considered as a mandate in school readiness.

“Studies show that the pandemic has increased the number of children who may be identified with myopia and those who have refractive error may further need correction,” says Dr. Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis India.

Tags

National Heat Heatwave Summer Summer Season Warm Temperature Rise In Temperature Scorching Heat Wave Severe Heat Wave
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Karisma Kapoor On Getting Married Again

Karisma Kapoor On Getting Married Again

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week