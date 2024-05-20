National

Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Appeals Nephew Revanna To Return Back To India

The expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna faces charges of rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing and threatening.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday appealed to his nephew Prajwal Revanna to return to India in order to face the probe in sexual assault case.

Kumaraswamy has reportedly urged Revanna to save his family's dignity by appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over their investigation in the case.

Revanna, 33, is said to have left for Germany after several videos of women allegedly being sexually abused by him started making the rounds on social media platforms ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which took place on April 26.

Revanna, who faces an arrest warrant, was the JD(S)-BJP joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

"Come back to India. Save our family's dignity. Please appear and cooperate with the SIT investigation. If you have not made any mistake, why fear?" Kumaraswamy has reportedly told Revanna in his appeal.

Reports stated Kumaraswamy used to meethis brother HD Revanna and his family only during special occasions and festivals.

Karnataka government has formed a SIT to probe the case.

However, the BJP and JD(S)—have demanded that they should be handed over to the CBI, and action against those behind the circulation of the explicit videos.

Kumaraswamy alleged the phones of his family members were being tapped by the government. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar rejected the phone-tapping claims made by Kumaraswamy.

Revanna faces charges of rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing and threatening. A blue corner notice has been issued against him by Interpol to catch him.

