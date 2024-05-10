Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Tape' Row: Woman Forced To File False Report, Says NCW | Details Inside

Where are 2,900 victims?: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

Crirticising the ruling Congress in the state over the alleged obscene video case, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "Where is the investigation going? What is Revanna's role in this? Why have they arrested Revanna? The state government is misusing the power. Where are the victims? Congress is saying there are more than 2900 victims, but where are they?"