Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Tape' Row: Woman Forced To File False Report, Says NCW | Details Inside

Amid the ongoing row over sexual abuse allegations against Karanataka's Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday revealed that no victim had reached out to the women's panel to register a complaint against Revanna. Instead, one woman complainant alleged that she was forced to file a fake complaint against the JDS leader, the commission said.
What all did NCW say?
"One woman complainant came to the commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case," the NCW claimed.
"She stated that she is being called by random phone numbers threatening her to complaint. It has come to light that this complainant was forced by a group of individuals to file a complaint, under the threat of potential harassment and false implications. The victim has sought protection for her family's welfare, underscoring the seriousness of the situation," it added.
Furthermore, the women's panel also mentioned that the 700 women who submitted online complaints are linked to a social activist group and do not have any direct involvement or connection with the primary complainant in the case.
Where are 2,900 victims?: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy
Crirticising the ruling Congress in the state over the alleged obscene video case, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "Where is the investigation going? What is Revanna's role in this? Why have they arrested Revanna? The state government is misusing the power. Where are the victims? Congress is saying there are more than 2900 victims, but where are they?"
Sexual abuse case against Prajwal Revanna
Recently, a major 'sex tape' scandal surfaced in Karnataka allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna. Nearly 3,000 explicit video clips of Revanna sexually abusing several women have gone viral in Karnataka's Hassan. Based on a complaint from a woman employed in their household, the Karnataka police had registered a case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Prajwal Revanna and his father, JD(S) MLA and former minister HD Revanna.