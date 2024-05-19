National

Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Abuse Case

As Prajwal Revanna remains at large, an arrest warrant for the suspended MP has been issued. The warrant was issued by a special court for MPs and MLAs in Karnataka.

Getty Images
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate shows a photograph featuring Prajwal Revanna at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 1, 2024 | Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

A special court for MPs and MLAs here has issued an arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the sexual assault case.

The court issued the warrant in connection with the sexual assault case registered against Prajwal on Saturday in which his father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is also an accused.

Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is on bail after spending seven days in jail after four-day police custody for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

There are three cases of sexual assault registered by three women against Prajwal, the NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate who is at large.

'No Objection To Action': Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna

BY Outlook Web Desk

A blue corner notice has been issued against him by the Interpol.

Trouble started for Prajwal after large number of explicit videos showing women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him became public.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the recommendations of Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to probe Prajwal's alleged atrocities on women.

