Empty School Bus Gutted In Fire In Kolkata

An empty school bus caught fire near the Taratala Flyover in the southwestern part of Kolkata on Monday, a police officer said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The incident happened at around 2 pm. The fire was brought under control after an hour, the officer said.

"It was an empty vehicle which was parked on the road. No one was inside the bus when it caught fire. We are trying to ascertain the reason for the fire," the officer said.

Traffic snarls were reported at Diamond Harbour road and James Long Sarani due to the incident.