Eighty-Four New Cases Take COVID-19 Tally of Andamans To 8,779

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 460 as 84 more people tested positive for the infection, while 73 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

The fresh infections raised the tally in the Union Territory to 8,779, he said. Altogether 8,190 people have so far recovered from the disease in the archipelago.

Of the new patients, 25 have travel history and 59 were detected during contact tracing. Forty-nine fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on Monday.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the disease was registered in the last 24 hours, the official said. The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 6,01,917 people have been inoculated and 18,541 beneficiaries in the age group 15-18 years received the first jab of the vaccine. Over 6.78 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the official added.

