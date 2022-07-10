Eid Celebrated Across Delhi With Fervour

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across the national capital on Sunday with traditional fervor and gaiety with people thronging mosques including historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid for special prayers.

People also visited their friends and relatives for greeting them and sharing food and meat after performing ceremonial 'Qurbani' sacrifices of cattle.

The prices of cattle like goat and buffalo that were soaring till Friday had come down on Sunday, enabling many who had not planned the sacrifice to purchase one, said Sufiyan from Yamuna Vihar.

"A middle-sized goat weighing around 20-22 Kg was selling at Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000 till Friday. The prices came down sharply and many who were unable to buy any animal for sacrifice also managed to buy it," he said.

The butchers also did brisk business on a hectic day, visiting households to help in performing sacrifices.

"I was called for Qurbani by around 18-20 people and managed to earn around Rs 1000 per sacrifice in the entire day," said a butcher Babloo in the trans-Yamuna area.

Many people also used buffalo for sacrifices that were available cheaply due to the closure of slaughterhouses in Delhi, said Obaid from Daryaganj.

As per Islamic tradition, Muslim devouts perform 'Qurbani' following in the footsteps of Prophet Ibrahim who after Allah appeared in his dream and asked if he could lose the most loved one to him, was prepared to sacrifice even his son.

Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and wished them happiness and prosperity.