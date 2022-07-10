Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Eid Celebrated Across Delhi With Fervour

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across the national capital with traditional fervor and gaiety with people thronging mosques including historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid for special prayers.

undefined
Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Eidgah in Jammu. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 11:27 pm

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across the national capital on Sunday with traditional fervor and gaiety with people thronging mosques including historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid for special prayers.

People also visited their friends and relatives for greeting them and sharing food and meat after performing ceremonial 'Qurbani' sacrifices of cattle.

The prices of cattle like goat and buffalo that were soaring till Friday had come down on Sunday, enabling many who had not planned the sacrifice to purchase one, said Sufiyan from Yamuna Vihar.

"A middle-sized goat weighing around 20-22 Kg was selling at Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000 till Friday. The prices came down sharply and many who were unable to buy any animal for sacrifice also managed to buy it," he said.

The butchers also did brisk business on a hectic day, visiting households to help in performing sacrifices.

"I was called for Qurbani by around 18-20 people and managed to earn around Rs 1000 per sacrifice in the entire day," said a butcher Babloo in the trans-Yamuna area.

Many people also used buffalo for sacrifices that were available cheaply due to the closure of slaughterhouses in Delhi, said Obaid from Daryaganj.

Related stories

Festivity Marks Eid-Ul-Adha Across Jammu

Eid Celebrated With Fervour In India As People Cast Aside Covid Fears

The Meaning Of Eid-e-Qurban In Covid-19 Times

As per Islamic tradition, Muslim devouts perform 'Qurbani' following in the footsteps of Prophet Ibrahim who after Allah appeared in his dream and asked if he could lose the most loved one to him, was prepared to sacrifice even his son.

Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and wished them happiness and prosperity.

Tags

National Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Eid-ul Adha Traditional Fervor And Gaiety Historic Jama Masjid Fatehpuri Masjid Prophet Ibrahim Yamuna Vihar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls