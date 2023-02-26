Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Educate Children So They Dot Not Stand On Streets Shouting Slogans: Syed Naseeruddin Chishti

Highlighting the importance of education of girl child, Syed Naseeruddin Chishti said that a girl educates two families and therefore it is very important to impart them education.

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, appealed to his community members to educate their children so that they can deal with issues Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 8:03 pm

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, the chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council and successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, appealed to his community members on Sunday to educate their children so that they can deal with issues with wisdom and not stand on streets shouting slogans.

Addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of the annual Urs of Khwaja Fakhruddin Chishti, the eldest son of the Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chishti, in Bhilwara, he said that the youth, whether it is a girl or a boy, are the future of the country.

"Some of your children will be an IAS officer, some will be a leader and some will be a scientist. Do not get misled by those who try to push the youth towards negative thoughts and provoke them, let us contribute to the progress of the country,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of education of girl child, he said that a girl educates two families and therefore it is very important to impart them education. "We should encourage our daughters to get the best education,” he said.

"We all are Indian first, and later Hindu or Muslim. Some selfish and extremist thinkers are misleading the youth of the country by spreading poison in the hearts of the people, especially in the minds of the youth, in the name of religion and are inciting hatred in the country which is totally wrong and against the teachings of saints,” he said.

