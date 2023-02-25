Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

ED Raids On Congress Leaders Should Not Be Given Political Colour: Thakur

Home National

ED Raids On Congress Leaders Should Not Be Given Political Colour: Thakur

Asked about the Congress accusing the BJP-led Union government of misusing probe agencies against its political opponents, Thakur said, "The probe agencies take action against those who indulge in corruption, and those who have not done corruption should not be scared of them."

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 10:49 pm

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the properties of leaders of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh should not be given political colour. 

Those who have "looted" the country would face action, he said, speaking to reporters here.

Asked about the Congress accusing the BJP-led Union government of misusing probe agencies against its political opponents, Thakur said, "The probe agencies take action against those who indulge in corruption, and those who have not done corruption should not be scared of them."

Related stories

Mentality Of Western Countries Was Imposed On India For 70 Years: Anurag Thakur

Himachal Ministers Reject Anurag Thakur's Charge, Says Loan Taken To Repay Liabilities Left Behind By BJP Govt

Introspect Cause Of Defeat In Himachal Assembly Polls, Anurag Thakur Tells BJP Cadre

India is being made "corruption-free" and "the action should not be given political colour," he added.

"If anyone has looted the resources of the state and country, then probe agencies take action,” the minister added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Union Information And Broadcasting Minister Politics Enforcement Directorate Indian National Congress Anurag Thakur Raipur
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance