ED Moves Court Against Delhi CM Kejriwal, Seeks Extension Of His Judicial Custody

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in connection with the agency's money laundering probe into the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody.(File photo) | Photo: PTI
The probe agency Enforcement Directorate on Monday moved Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court seeking judicial custody extension of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy.

ED told the court that AAP chief Kejriwal is currently on interim bail and is directed to surrender on June 2.

Earlier, Kejriwal who was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with the agency's money laundering probe into the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10. However, the top court ordered that Kejriwal shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat.

Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.

On Friday, the ED in its latest chargesheet, named Kejriwal and AAP as accused in the excise policy probe.

The ED had earlier claimed that AAP, being a political party, is defined as an association or a body of individual citizens of India under the Representation of the People Act, and hence it can be categorised as a "company" as contemplated under section 70 of the PMLA

The court also extended the judicial custody of BRS Leader K. Kavitha in the parallel case registered by CBI till June 3.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

