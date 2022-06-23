Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

DYFI Activist Attacked In Kerala, Outfit Seeks Action

An alleged incident of mob attack has been reported by an activist of the DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) by the workers of the SDPI and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

DYFI Activist Attacked In Kerala, Outfit Seeks Action
DYFI PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 7:06 pm

An activist of the DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), suffered grave injuries after being allegedly attacked by workers of the SDPI and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the district early on Thursday, with the Left outfit calling it an incident of "mob attack".

Twenty-four-year-old Jishnu was attacked allegedly by around 30 activists of the SDPI, the political wing of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), and the IUML in the wee hours, accusing him of destroying their parties' flex boards.
Jishnu charged that he was brutally attacked and beaten up by the group. He was later admitted to a government hospital with severe injuries all over the body.

The DYFI worker alleged that without any provocation, they attacked him asking who tore up the flex boards. 
"Though I said I was not aware, they beat me up and forced me to say that my party's local leaders were behind the act. They recorded the video of my statement on a mobile phone after placing a sword in my hand and circulated it via social media," he told the media at the hospital.

Describing the attack on the party worker as an incident of "mob attack", the DYFI leaders demanded stern action against the accused.

Police said they recorded Jishnu's statement and would register an FIR soon. 

Related stories

Maharashtra: 19 Cops Injured, 12 Vehicles Damaged In Mob Attack In Steel Factory; 27 Held

Family Of Covid-19 Victim Flees With Half-burnt Body After Mob Attacks Them In Jammu

'He Is The Past. He Should Leave JNU': Chidabaram On VC's Reaction To Mob Attack

Further action would be taken after registering the case, they said.

Tags

National Mob Attack Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Activist Allegedly Attacked Political Wing Islamist Outfit Popular Front Of India (PFI) Jishnu's Statement Annual Information Statement Social Media
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Macrotech Developers Enters Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 1,200 Crore Sales From 1st Housing Project

Macrotech Developers Enters Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 1,200 Crore Sales From 1st Housing Project

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?