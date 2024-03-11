Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 112 national highway projects, collectively valued at ₹1 lakh crore, today in Gurugram. The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, a major 19-km stretch costing ₹4,100 crore, will be officially opened, aiming to enhance traffic flow between Delhi and Gurugram on National Highway-48. This expressway is anticipated to alleviate congestion and directly connect to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.
Enhancing Connectivity And Easing Traffic
The Dwarka Expressway project includes two sections: the 10.2-km Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and the 8.7-km Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.
This infrastructure initiative not only provides direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi but also links to the Gurugram Bypass, contributing to improved regional transportation.
National Highway Boost
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for 112 national highway projects valued at ₹1 lakh crore across the country. The projects include the 9.6-km-long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)-Package 3 in Delhi, three packages of Lucknow Ring Road in Uttar Pradesh, and the Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh, among others.
Gurugram Traffic Advisory For Inauguration Day
Ahead of the inauguration, the Gurugram Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory outlining restrictions, diversions, closures, and road blockages. Commuters are advised to adhere to the specified timeframes for their journeys.
As the advisory states, "It is informed to all that the inauguration programme of the Gurugram Dwarka Expressway by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been confirmed on (Monday), March 11, 2024. There will be a rush of vehicles coming for the rally near Antriksh Chowk on Monday (Monday), March 11, 2024."
Traffic Restrictions, Diversions
1.Use route from Dwarka Clover Leaf to IMT only if absolutely necessary until 4 pm.
2. Antriksh Chowk Road will temporarily diverge during the event due to rally crowd and will be closed afterward.
3. Heavy vehicle drivers advised to use Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) route; permitted on Dwarka Expressway after 5 pm.
4. Vehicles from Rewari, Narnaul, and Dharuhera directed to turn left from Rampura Chowk and proceed to rally via Vatika Chowk.
5. Vehicles from Faridabad, Palwal, and Sohna to take clover leaf routes.
6. Route plans differ based on origin: Vehicles from Pataudi and Ghariharsaru directed to rally venue parking via Dwarka Express; those from Pataudi and Ghariharsaru to use Sati Chowk route.
Delhi Police's General Advisory
The Delhi Police issued a general advisory for the inauguration day, regulating/diverting traffic from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. According to the advisory, "In view of the inauguration of Dwarka expressway (UER-II) by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on 11.03.2024 at Sector-25, Dwarka, traffic movement will be regulated/diverted from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM." Commuters going to hospitals, railway stations, and ISBT are urged to plan their journeys with sufficient time, use public transport to ease road congestion, and park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.