Gurugram Traffic Advisory For Inauguration Day

Ahead of the inauguration, the Gurugram Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory outlining restrictions, diversions, closures, and road blockages. Commuters are advised to adhere to the specified timeframes for their journeys.

As the advisory states, "It is informed to all that the inauguration programme of the Gurugram Dwarka Expressway by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been confirmed on (Monday), March 11, 2024. There will be a rush of vehicles coming for the rally near Antriksh Chowk on Monday (Monday), March 11, 2024."

Traffic Restrictions, Diversions

1.Use route from Dwarka Clover Leaf to IMT only if absolutely necessary until 4 pm.

2. Antriksh Chowk Road will temporarily diverge during the event due to rally crowd and will be closed afterward.

3. Heavy vehicle drivers advised to use Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) route; permitted on Dwarka Expressway after 5 pm.

4. Vehicles from Rewari, Narnaul, and Dharuhera directed to turn left from Rampura Chowk and proceed to rally via Vatika Chowk.

5. Vehicles from Faridabad, Palwal, and Sohna to take clover leaf routes.

6. Route plans differ based on origin: Vehicles from Pataudi and Ghariharsaru directed to rally venue parking via Dwarka Express; those from Pataudi and Ghariharsaru to use Sati Chowk route.