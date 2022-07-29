Duty Of President To Follow All Constitutional Principles Even After Demitting Office: Kovind

Even after presidents demit office, it is their national duty to keep following all constitutional principles, treating all sections of the society and religions as equal, former president Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

Kovind was speaking at a function organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi where religious leaders from Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism felicitated him.

He said all sections of the society and all religions are equal for a president.

"A president cannot favour any specific section and the 'rastrapati' position is the custodian of all sections of the society. Even former presidents must fulfil all these responsibilities and they need to work on constitutional principles which is their national duty," Kovind said.

Kovind demitted office on Monday after completing his five-year term and former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the President earlier that day.

The former president heaped praises on B R Ambedkar, saying "apart from giving a strong foundation to our democracy, he also worked towards women empowerment, industrial development and for other vulnerable sections of the society".

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar lauded the work done by Kovind in his tenure as president, saying he worked towards the upliftment of all sections of the society.

Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale also recited a few couplets, praising Kovind.

-With PTI Input