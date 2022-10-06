Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Durga Idol Immersion Kept On Hold As CM Fails To Visit Thane Mandal

Navadurga Charitable Trust president Tanaji Kolekar, also a Shiva Sena functionary, told reporters he had personally extended an invite to Shinde but the latter was not able to come even once in these nine days.

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 4:07 pm

Organisers of a Navratri event in Vitava in Thane have refused to go ahead with the immersion of the idol of Goddess Durga as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had failed to visit the pandal even once.

Navadurga Charitable Trust president Tanaji Kolekar, also a Shiva Sena functionary, told reporters he had personally extended an invite to Shinde but the latter was not able to come even once in these nine days.

"We will wait till evening after which we will take a decision on immersing the idol. We at least expect a message from the CM," Kolekar said.

(With PTI inputs)

