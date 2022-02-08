Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

DU Student Tries To Set Himself Ablaze During Protest To Demand Resumption Of Offline Classes

The student did not suffer any injuries, they said, adding that he was immediately rescued by the police and taken to the hospital, they said.

DU Student Tries To Set Himself Ablaze During Protest To Demand Resumption Of Offline Classes
DU Student Tries To Set Himself Ablaze During Protest To Demand Resumption Of Offline Classes

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 5:45 pm

A Delhi University student allegedly tried to end his life by setting himself ablaze on Tuesday during a protest to demand the resumption of offline classes, police said. The student did not suffer any injuries, they said, adding that he was immediately rescued by the police and taken to the hospital, they said.


Kamal Tiwaree (23), who hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, is a first-year student of MA Buddhist in the Delhi University, they said, adding that the student is being counselled by professionals. According to police, during the protest by Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, Tiwaree tried to pour petrol over himself to set himself ablaze. 


"Our team at the spot immediately stopped him and the student was removed from there and taken to HRH hospital. It is learnt that the liquid that he poured on himself was a mix of petrol and water. Further antecedents are being verified," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Related stories

Students Protest At DU's North Campus To Demand Resumption Of Offline Classes

Praveen Kumar Sobti, Mahabharat’s ‘Bheem’ And Asian Games Medallist, Dies

HC Issues Show Cause Notice To Nawab Malik On Contempt Plea Of Sameer Wankhede's Father


According to the student organisations, Tiwaree is a first-year student of MA Buddhist Studies at Delhi University and is also a CYSS activist, the youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party.


"During the protest, he attempted to set him ablaze by pouring petrol on himself. This was in the midst of the protest. He has been arrested by the Delhi Police," the student bodies allegedly.


Denying the allegations, the police, however, said the student was neither injured nor was arrested. Instead, he is being counselled by the medical professionals here.


"Rumors of legal action against Kamal Tiwaree are false. He is at present being counselled by the Mental Health Professionals of Hindu Rao Hospital," said the senior police officer 


DU students Delhi stand in solidarity with Kamal Tiwaree and, his struggle and tears represent that of the whole university, the student bodies added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Fire Students Delhi University Delhi Indian Students
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Electioneering Ends For First Phase Of Polling In UP

Electioneering Ends For First Phase Of Polling In UP

2020 Delhi Riots: HC Grants Time For Impleadment Of Political Leaders In Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches

Report Sought On Pondy Govt Teacher's Objection To Hijab In Class

Karnataka Will Suffer Badly From River Linking Projects Announced In Budget: Devegowda

Omicron Is Dominant COVID-19 Variant In Country: Govt

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues