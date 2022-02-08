DU Student Tries To Set Himself Ablaze During Protest To Demand Resumption Of Offline Classes

A Delhi University student allegedly tried to end his life by setting himself ablaze on Tuesday during a protest to demand the resumption of offline classes, police said. The student did not suffer any injuries, they said, adding that he was immediately rescued by the police and taken to the hospital, they said.



Kamal Tiwaree (23), who hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, is a first-year student of MA Buddhist in the Delhi University, they said, adding that the student is being counselled by professionals. According to police, during the protest by Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, Tiwaree tried to pour petrol over himself to set himself ablaze.



"Our team at the spot immediately stopped him and the student was removed from there and taken to HRH hospital. It is learnt that the liquid that he poured on himself was a mix of petrol and water. Further antecedents are being verified," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).



According to the student organisations, Tiwaree is a first-year student of MA Buddhist Studies at Delhi University and is also a CYSS activist, the youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party.



"During the protest, he attempted to set him ablaze by pouring petrol on himself. This was in the midst of the protest. He has been arrested by the Delhi Police," the student bodies allegedly.



Denying the allegations, the police, however, said the student was neither injured nor was arrested. Instead, he is being counselled by the medical professionals here.



"Rumors of legal action against Kamal Tiwaree are false. He is at present being counselled by the Mental Health Professionals of Hindu Rao Hospital," said the senior police officer



DU students Delhi stand in solidarity with Kamal Tiwaree and, his struggle and tears represent that of the whole university, the student bodies added.

With PTI inputs.