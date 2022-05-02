Monday, May 02, 2022
DU Provides Drop-Out Students A 'Centenary' Chance To Take Exams And Complete Degree

The Delhi University announced that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time centenary chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree.

Delhi University File Photo

Updated: 02 May 2022 3:37 pm

The Delhi University announced on Monday that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time "centenary" chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree.

The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.

"Undergraduate, postgraduate and professional course students who took regular courses, Non Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), School of Open Learning (SOL) and External Cell will be able to apply for registration. The former students can submit their registration forms for centenary chance examination by June 14, 2022," DU's Dean of Examination said in an official order.

Faculties, departments, colleges and centres under the university have been notified to complete the confirmation and verification of registration forms filled by such students by June 20, 2022.

"The former students can also fill their registration form by using online students' portal link of Delhi University. After filling the registration form, the students can keep the printout of the filled forms for further communication," the order said.

Provisional admit cards will be issued after confirmation of the registration form by their respective faculty, department, college or centre, it added.

