National

Delhi Metro Starts Luggage Check-in Service For International Passengers On Airport Line

DMRC has introduced luggage check-in service for international passengers at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations.

DMRCs news services for international passengers |
DMRC services for international passengers.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a much respite for international passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expanded its check-in facilities to them at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations on the Airport Express Line.

Earlier, this service was available only to domestic travelers. However, DMRC has now extended this facility for international passengers flying with Air India and Vistara Airlines.

DMRC to increase Airport Express lines speed - null
DMRC Announces Compensation For Kin Of Woman Killed At Inderlok Metro Station

BY Outlook Web Desk

DMRC in its statement has said the initiative has been taken to enhance passenger convenience. It has said the service is aimed to streamline travel procedures for international flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

According to the DMRC, the newly extended check-in counters became operational in the first week of June.

DMRC Issues Tender To Outsource Train Operators For Violet, Yellow Lines - null
DMRC Issues Tender To Outsource Train Operators For Violet, Yellow Lines

BY

"The DMRC invites more airlines to set up this facility to further benefit travellers," the statement from DMRC said.

"In collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Air India, and Vistara Airlines, the DMRC is extending this service to facilitate easier check-in for international passengers at these key metro stations in Delhi," the statement added.

Delhi Metro (Representative image) - null
Delhi Metro's Whatsapp-Based Ticketing Service Now Available On All Corridors: DMRC

BY PTI

The service allows passengers to check in their luggage at these metro stations with their baggage securely transported to the aircraft using advanced automated systems, DMRC said.

It added this effort seeks to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers.

Air India passengers can access the service at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations from 6 am to 9 pm, it said.

For Vistara Airlines passengers, the facility is available at New Delhi station from 6 am to 8 pm every day, it said.

DMRC has said travelers can check in anytime between 12 and two hours before the departure of their domestic flight and between four hours and three hours before the departure of their international flight.

At the New Delhi Metro Station, the airline check-in counters are located at the concourse level, it said.

It added at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, the check-in counters are situated adjacent to the VFS Global Office, also at the concourse level.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs UAE-W Match
  3. Salem Spartans Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match
  5. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
Football News
  1. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
  2. Enzo Fernandez's 'Racist' Video: Chelsea Open 'Disciplinary Procedure' Against Argentina Star
  3. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  4. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
Tennis News
  1. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  2. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: Govt Announces 10% Job Reservation For Agniveers; Posts Include Constable, Forest Guard, And More
  2. India News LIVE: Illegal Structure Near Puja Khedkar's House Cleared; Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad
  3. Day In Pics: July 17, 2024
  4. Delhi Metro Starts Luggage Check-in Service For International Passengers On Airport Line
  5. Muharram Processions On Streets Of India | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9: Watch Endearing BTS Moments From Salman Khan Starrer
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  3. Watch: Drake Shares Video Of His Waterlogged Toronto Mansion As City Gets Record-Breaking Rainfall
  4. Gulshan Devaiah Finds It 'Boring' To Do Intimate Scenes; Says Only Audience Enjoys
  5. SIIMA 2024: 'Dasara', 'Jailer', '2018' Lead The Nominations - Check Out The Details Inside
US News
  1. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  2. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  3. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  4. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  5. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
World News
  1. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  2. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  3. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
  4. Canada Floods: Heavy Rains In Toronto, Traffic Snarls & Submerged Cars | In Pics
  5. Ashura Muharram 2024: Muslims Across The Globe Mark 1st Month Of Islamic Calendar
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Illegal Structure Near Puja Khedkar's House Cleared; Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics 2024