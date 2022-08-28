Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

DMRC Builds 'Sainik Aram Grah' For Army In Delhi Cantt: Official

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has built a "state-of-the-art 'Sainik Aram Grah' or transit facility for the Indian Army in cantonment area of the city, officials said on Sunday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that its services on all lines will remain suspended from Monday till 5 am on May 17.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that its services on all lines will remain suspended from Monday till 5 am on May 17. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 6:42 pm

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has built a "state-of-the-art 'Sainik Aram Grah' or transit facility for the Indian Army in cantonment area of the city, officials said on Sunday.

In a statement, the DMRC said, it had "taken a piece of land from the Indian Army near Red Fort for the construction of the heritage line back in 2014".

The stretch between Mandi House and Kashmere Gate station on the Violet Line traverses through areas having heritage sites, and hence was dubbed 'Heritage Line' by authorities.

"As per the terms of handover of land, DMRC was required to construct a 'Sainik Aram Grah' at a location provided by the Army authorities, it said.

The Army finalised a piece of land near the base hospital for it in Delhi Cantonment in 2019. DMRC started construction of the facility in February 2020 (after clear land was handed over to the DMRC) and the same was completed recently, officials said.

This 'Aram Grah' is a four storey (G+3) structure consisting of 46 double-bed rooms, four dormitories having 13 beds each and one mess. The internal furnishing and horticulture work has been done by the Army. This shall serve both serving and retired Army personnel and their dependents, especially those visiting the base hospital in connection with treatment, the statement said.

The facility was inaugurated by the GOC-in-C, Western Command on August 25. One more such facility is being constructed at Khanpur, it said.

Related stories

DMRC To Make Additional Arrangements For Raksha Bandhan

Trial Runs Begins On Dwarka Sector 21-IICC Metro Section: DMRC

DMRC To Set Up Pulse Polio Booths At 110 Metro Stations In Delhi

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Delhi Metro Rail Corporation State-of-the-art 'Sainik Aram Grah Transit Facility Indian Army Cantonment Area Of The City Mandi House Kashmere Gate Station Sainik Aram Grah
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights