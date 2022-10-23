Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Diwali: Broke MP Labourers Stuck In Maharashtra Brought Back To Native Village By Cops

Seventy labourers stranded in neighbouring Maharashtra and unable to come back to their native Madhya Pradesh for Diwali due to lack of money have been given a helping hand by police here, an official said on Sunday.

Preparations for Diwali Festival
Preparations for Diwali Festival Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 9:01 pm

A Jabalpur police team coordinated with social welfare organisations and the police of the neighbouring state to get these labourers back from Pandharpur tehsil in Solapur district, some 885 kilometres from here, to Majhauli here, he said.

"These 70 labourers were stranded for more than a week after they ran out of money. Since they were new to that place, they could not arrange funds either. Once we got the information, we coordinated and brought them back on Saturday," Majhauli police station sub-inspector Rishabh Singh Baghel said.

Who took them to Maharashtra for work and how they were left broke and helpless there will be probed, he said, adding the immediate priority was to bring them back ahead of the festival of lights.

(Inputs from PTI)

