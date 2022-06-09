Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
DGFT's Crackdown On Mumbai-based Entities Trying To Export Wheat On Fake LCs

The DGFT has traced and imposed penalties on two Mumbai-based entities for counterfeit letters of credit for wheat exports.

DGFT's Crackdown On Mumbai-based Entities Trying To Export Wheat On Fake LCs
Wheat being harvested. PTI

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 3:41 pm

In a crackdown on exporters who had submitted fraudulent letters of credit for wheat exports, the commerce ministry's arm DGFT has imposed monetary penalties on two Mumbai-based entities and decided to initiate criminal proceedings against them. The government banned wheat exports on May 13 but allowed shipments for which Letters of Credit (LCs) have been issued before the ban date. It was later decided to initiate strong action against entities trying to export wheat on the basis of fake letters of credit.


The commerce ministry has tightened the norms for obtaining registration certificates for wheat exports with a view to curbing fraudulent practices such as the submission of improper documents by traders. In pursuance of the directive of the ministry, the Mumbai DGFT office after an inquiry found that two entities -- Ganpati Traders and Pride Agro Fresh LLP -- have submitted fake LCs for the export of wheat.


According to the order of the Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a total penalty of over Rs 42 crore has been imposed on Pride Agro Fresh LLP. It has also been decided to file an FIR before the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) of Mumbai Police.

In the case of Ganpati Traders, the DGFT has slapped a penalty of over Rs 18 crore and decided to file an FIR. In both cases, the DGFT has found that the LCs for obtaining RCs for wheat export submitted by them were not genuine. Pride Agro Fresh LLP presented no response when reached out for comments on the issue. Both the orders also said that the aggrieved parties can file an appeal against these orders after depositing the penalty amount.

