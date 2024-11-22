National

Delhi's stays 'very poor', AQI Crosses 400 In Many Areas, SC To Hear Plea

The air in Delhi continues to remain toxic as AQI crosses 400 at many places. The Supreme Court is set to hear plea regarding air pollution in the capital city.

Delhi's Air Is Again In 'very poor' Category, AQI Crosses 400 In Many Areas, SC To Hear Plea
A layer of smog continues to envelopes the capital city as pollution levels remains 'very poor' . Today Supreme Court to hear a plea regarding air pollution in Delhi.

Delhi's air quality continues to be toxic on Friday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar and Wazirpur were most polluted with AQI of 414, followed by Vivek Vihar 402. Burari was 381, Dwarka 384, R, K , Puram 380, IGI Airport 360, ITO 355, Mandir Marg 361.

As air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to deteriorate, Supreme Court has on November 17 issued advised litigants and advocates in the apex court premises ensure wearing masks and taking health measures. The court had even advised that hearings if possible should be taken online.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered that GRAP-4 restrictions will remain in effect until further notice from the apex court which was hearing a plea aimed at reducing air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih came down heavily on the Delhi government and the Central Commission for Air Quality Management for delaying the implementation of next stage of anti-pollution measures under the stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

“The moment the AQI reaches between 300 and 400, stage 4 has to be invoked. How can you take risk in these matters by delaying applicability of stage 4 of GRAP,” the bench told the counsel.

