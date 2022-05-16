Delhi, UP Record Highest Temperature At 49 Degrees Celsius Amid Heatwave, Heavy Spell In Other States

With mercury witnessing a sharp rise in northern India, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh recorded a temperature of 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday while an intense heatwave has been sweeping the states.

In Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature recorded at Safdarjung was the highest in this season. Two other weather stations at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and Najafgarh in southwest Delhi reported 49.2 and 49.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Banda district in the Bundelkhand region recorded the maximum day temperature of 49 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state and the highest temperature ever recorded in May.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several North Indian states have recorded temperatures above the normal level this season -- several places in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Bihar. The same was recorded at many places in West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh.

Splash of rain in other states

At the same time, the weather office has sounded a red alert across five districts in Kerala -- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode -- and warned of heavy rains.

On Sunday, parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep islands recorded a rainfall of 52.2 mm and 57.7 mm on Sunday, respectively.

The weather office has forecast the early onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 27, which is five days before the normal date of June 1.

Southwest Monsoon likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours, the IMD stated on Sunday.

In North India, under the influence of the Western Disturbances, northern parts of Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience thunderstorms on Monday while west Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Delhi NCR are likely to experience duststorms.