Delhi University Receives Nearly 4k Applications For Paid Internship Scheme

Delhi University (DU) has received more than 3,800 applications from undergraduate and postgraduate students for 110 vacancies in its paid internship scheme, a senior varsity official said on Thursday. The varsity is conducting interviews to shortlist the candidates. The list of selected students will be out in a week, the official said.

"We have received over 3,800 applications for 110 vacancies under the paid internship scheme," DU Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora told PTI. The office of the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW) has been entrusted with the responsibility to facilitate the internship programme at the University of Delhi.

"The interview process is underway and it is expected to be concluded by Tuesday. We will take out the list of students selected within a week and the internship will begin the next day itself," Arora said. The Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme was announced by the varsity in September to impart training on soft and hard skills to students by integrating cognitive knowledge with experiential learning.

Under VCIS, there would be a regular and a summer internship. The total proposed number of interns in both categories is 200, however, this year, it is 110 across departments. The number of interns may periodically be changed after review and recommendation by DSW, following the approval of the VC, Arora said.

"This year, there are 110 vacancies across departments. The students will be selected based on Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) scores and interviews. The students will be assigned to the department based on their skills and the requirements of the department. Like the Botany department has asked for students from a science background," Arora added.

The regular intern will receive a stipend of 5,000 per month while the summer intern will get Rs 10,000 per month, it said, adding that it will be enhanced by five per cent each financial year. A certificate from the DSW at the end of the internship tenure and the appraisal report from the concerned employing department, centres, and institutes will also be given to the intern.

"The VCIS can be availed by a student only once during a course of study at the University of Delhi. The maximum period of an internship shall not exceed six months under any circumstances from the time of joining," the document mentioned. The interested applicants will have to register online, and the duly submitted application will be valid for a maximum of six months, it added.

