Delhi: Tanker Splash Water Over Men, They Launch Attack; 1 Of Them Run Over By Vehicle | On Cam

A CCTV footage of a man being run over by a water tank in Delhi moments after he was seen trying to break the windshield of the vehicle with heavy stones is going viral on social media, days after the incident took place in a waterlogged street of Sangam Vihar area.
The CCTV footage shows a group of men attacking the water tanker with stones. Police said it led to a chain of events in which one man was killed and another injured.
(Viewer Warning: Disturbing Visuals)
One of the attackers died after being run over by the tanker, while a bystander was allegedly stabbed by one of the attacker and is currently hospitalised, they said.
How It Began
Police said an autorickshaw broke down in a narrow waterlogged lane of Sangam Vihar on Thursday and its occupants were busy fixing it. A water tanker arrived in the waterlogged lane and splashed water on the group of people near the autorickshaw with rainwater while moving, news agency PTI quoted the officer as saying.
Angry at the driver of the water tanker, three to four men attacked the tanker with stones, the same can be seen in the 2-minute CCTV footage. Initially, the attackers attempted to pull the driver out of the vehicle, the video showed.
Under attack from the group, the driver of the water tanker waited for some time but when the attack did not stop, he is seen speeding away, running over one of the attackers.
Auto Driver Stabbed
Auto driver Bablu Ahmed, who was a bystander, was then allegedly stabbed to death after he questioned the need to attack the tanker, police said.
Tanker driver Sapan Singh (35) fled from the spot, while Shahdab alias Saddam was mowed down in the incident, the officer said.
Saddam was rushed to Batra Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The tanker driver fled leaving the vehicle a short distance from the spot, police said.
Bablu Ahmed was rushed to Majeedia Hospital, where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. He is under treatment.
Another police police officer said three separate FIRs were registered in connection with the case and two persons, including the tanker driver, have been arrested so far.