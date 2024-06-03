National

Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi

ANI Screengrab
Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi | Photo: ANI Screengrab
info_icon

A fire broke out in three coaches of the Taj Express train in Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday. No injuries have been reported, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

The fire started at around 4:24 pm, and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring it under control. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service, and the fire was finally put out by 5:43 pm, said a Delhi Fire Services official.

"All the passengers disembarked with their luggage... There are no casualties. Traffic will resume now," Northern Railways GM Shobhan Chaudhuri told news agency ANI.

Watch the video here:

This incident comes amid a severe heatwave in the national capital region, which has seen several major and minor fire outbreaks in recent weeks.

On May 25, a devastating fire at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including children. Just days later, a fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar resulted in the deaths of seven newborn babies.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

