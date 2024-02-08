Delhi Records 8.2 Deg C Minimum Temperature

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has forecasted mainly clear sky with strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) reading was 158 at 10 pm, categorising it as 'moderate', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.