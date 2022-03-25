Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Delhi Ranks Third In Terms Of Per Capita Income, Behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

According to the survey, Delhi's per capita income grew 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22

Representative image PTI photo

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 1:55 pm

Delhi ranked third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.

According to the survey, Delhi's per capita income grew 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22.  

The Economic Survey report for the financial year 2021-22 was presented in the Assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22, it said. 

"Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) records a growth of 17.65 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at Rs 9,23,967 crore," the report added.

Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 1,450 crore in 2021-22. 

