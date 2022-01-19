Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Police Seeks Details From Clubhouse Over Obscene Comments Against Muslim Women

Delhi police officials are also trying to identify and find the members of the audio chat group as part of the investigation.

Delhi Police Seeks Details From Clubhouse Over Obscene Comments Against Muslim Women
Delhi police seeks details from Clubhouse.(Representational image) - PTI

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 12:54 pm

The Delhi Police on Wednesday wrote to Clubhouse app seeking details about the organiser of the alleged audio chat group in which some "obscene comments were made against Muslim women", official sources said.

The development comes a day after the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit which works under the supervision of Special Cell filed a FIR against the unknown persons in the matter.

The FIR was registered just hours after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police demanding action against some people who made "obscene comments against Muslim women" on the app.

"A case has already been registered in the matter under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. We have also written to Clubhouse app seeking details about the organiser of the alleged audio chap group in which some "obscene comments were made against Muslim women" an official source said. 

The sections include 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), according to police. 

The police are also trying to identify and find the members of the audio chat group as part of the investigation.

In its notice to the Cyber Crime Cell, the DCW had said it had taken sou-moto cognisance of a video posted on Twitter which showed a Clubhouse conversation where Muslim women and girls were being referred to in a disparaging way.

"In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls. The Commission took strong note of the case and has sought from Delhi police urgent and strict action against the persons involved," the panel had said.

It asked the police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused. 

"The Delhi Police has been given five days to submit a detailed action taken report to the Commission," the panel added.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal had on Tuesday said, Someone tagged me on Twitter the detailed audio conversation on the Clubhouse app which targeted Muslim women and girls and made disgusting sexual comments against them.

"I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are increasing in the country. Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that's why I have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter." 

This comes days after hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction on the Bulli Bai mobile application with photographs sourced without permission, and doctored. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.
 

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Police Clubhouse Muslims Muslim Women Defamatory Comments Online Comments
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold