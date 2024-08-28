Delhi Police Questions 2 Jharkhand Police Officers Suspected Of Spying On Ex-CM Champai Soren

Two Jharkhand Police sub-inspectors suspected of spying on the state’s former CM Champai Soren in the national capital were questioned by Delhi Police, officials said on Wednesday. The two officers after questioning were later allowed to go.
Both officers were staying in a five-star hotel in Delhi for the past few days, reports said.
As per news agency PTI, both the officers are posted with Jharkhand Police's special branch and were picked up and questioned on Tuesday night by a team of Chanakyapuri police station in Delhi.
The two were taken to the police station from the five-star hotel in the city where they were staying for the past few days, it stated. It added the two police officers were later allowed to go.
They said that the two officers said they had come to Delhi on routine duty, it mentioned.
Assam CM Sarma alleges 'surveilance': Earlier, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Champai Soren had been under "surveillance of his own government" police for the past five months.
The two SIs were held by people close to the former chief minister from a Delhi hotel while they were keeping a watch on him, Sarma said.
"This is one of rarest case of surveillance in Indian politics, we will raise it at the highest levels," Sarma said.
"As per the two SIs, orders to track Soren came from a 'person in Constitutional position' and the Special Branch chief," he said.
He also as per PTI report said it is also suspected now that Soren's phones could be tapped and there might have been a plan to 'honey trap' him as a woman had also been meeting the two SIs.