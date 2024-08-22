Champai Soren May Soon Launch New Political Party In Jharkhand

Champai was named by JMM chief Hemant Soren as the person to take up his post as Chief Minister after his arrest by ED in the money laundering case. However, when Hemant Soren came out on bail in June 28, he was asked to resign as CM. But Champai didn’t take it lightly. In an X post, he lamented that he found all his scheduled programmes cancelled on July 3. “If programmes of such a senior leader can be cancelled, he is left with hardly any space in the party”, says a very close aide of Champai Soren. Hemant Soren took oath again as CM on July 5.