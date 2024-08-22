National

Champai Soren May Soon Launch New Political Party In Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren may launch his own political party, tentatively called Kisan Morcha, within the next two to three days

Champai Soren during a visit at his native village, in Seraikela Kharsawan
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren during a visit at his native village, in Seraikela Kharsawan (PTI Photo)
info_icon

In what could be a significant development in Jharkhand’s political landscape, sources have indicated that Champai Soren may launch his own political party, tentatively called Kisan Morcha, within the next two to three days.

Champai is now back in Jamshedpur after a three-day Delhi sojourn, during which rumours flew thick and fast that he was negotiating with the BJP for joining the party. However, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha veteran who has significant clout in the Kolhan region of the state, denied the rumours stating that his visit was personal. On Wednesday, he had told media that he was thinking about launching his own party or joining “likeminded friends”.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Arrives In Delhi | - ANI Screengrab
Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Arrives In Delhi Amid Speculation That He May Join BJP

BY Outlook Web Desk

Sources said that if the formation of a new party does not materialise, his alternative would be to join the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], a key partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition. However, this option presents its own set of challenges. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the dominant force in the NDA and which has a significant presence in Jharkhand, is unlikely to allocate a significant number of seats to the JD(U) in the state. This would limit Champai Soren’s prospects of securing electoral success for himself and other influential figures within his circle.

The BJP, however, has not fully closed its doors to Champai yet. Earlier,  former CM and union minister Arjun Munda, said, "We must wait. Whatever is there is in front of us. We will tell you at the right time. The anguish written by Champai Soren (in X) shows the nepotism within JMM”. He added that the party is open for all and anybody can join it.

Champai was named by JMM chief Hemant Soren as the person to take up his post as Chief Minister after his arrest by ED in the money laundering case. However, when Hemant Soren came out on bail in June 28, he was asked to resign as CM. But Champai didn’t take it lightly. In an X post, he lamented that he found all his scheduled programmes cancelled on July 3. “If programmes of such a senior leader can be cancelled, he is left with hardly any space in the party”, says a very close aide of Champai Soren. Hemant Soren took oath again as CM on July 5.

According to another aide, Champai had been primarily thinking of retiring from politics, but while coming from Kolkata to Jamshedpur on the way back from Delhi, he changed his decision. “After meeting hundreds of people who asked him to stay in politics, he took the decision to continue for the betterment of the state,” says a Champai aide.

(With inputs from Abhik Bhattacharya)

