National

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Arrives In Delhi Amid Speculation That He May Join BJP

Soren was appointed Chief Minister in January after Hemant Soren was arrested in an alleged land scam case. However, he stepped down in July after Hemant Soren was granted bail and resumed the top post.

Champai Soren
Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Arrives In Delhi | Photo: ANI Screengrab
info_icon

A visit to Delhi by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has sparked intense speculation about his political future, amid rumours of a possible switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Soren, a senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), arrived in the capital on Sunday. 

Soon after arriving at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Soren, ignored questions on the potential defection and said, "I have come here for my personal work." 

The JMM has dismissed the reports as "baseless speculation". Party spokesperson Manoj Pandey described the BJP as a "sinking ship" and said Soren would never consider joining it.

The development comes ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, scheduled to take place later this year.

Soren was appointed Chief Minister in January after Hemant Soren was arrested in an alleged land scam case. However, he stepped down in July after Hemant Soren was granted bail and resumed the top post.

Following this, speculation was rife that Champai Soren was reportedly not happy with the way he was unceremoniously removed from the top post to pave way for Hemant Soren to become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand once again.

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM - -
Dynastic Politics Or Strategic Move? Why Hemant Soren Replaced Champai Soren As Jharkhand CM

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the assembly elections. But, Soren had on Saturday said he had no idea about the speculations.

"I don't know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am..." he had told reporters.

When BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Amar Bauri was asked about speculations of Soren joining the BJP, he said, "I have no official confirmation. I am getting information only through the media."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MAX60 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa In Action
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI: Ireland's Orla Prendergast Joins Elite List After All-Round Belfast Heroics
  3. Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India To Open Campaign Against West Indies
  4. Delhi Premier League: Rishabh Pant Bowls During Opening Match Against South Delhi Superstarz - Watch
  5. Melbourne Cricket Ground To Host Historic AUS-ENG Clash Celebrating 150 Years Of Test Cricket In 2027
Football News
  1. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut
  2. Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka As Gunners Start Well
  3. Ligue 1: PSG Striker Goncalo Ramos Set To Be Out For Three Months With Ankle Injury
  4. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Era Begins With Win - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Emery Wants To Keep Duran But Concedes Villa's Match-Winner Could Leave
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  2. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  3. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  4. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Arrives In Delhi Amid Speculation That He May Join BJP
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: TMC Leader Summoned By Police For Misinformation; CBI Grills Ex-Principal, Accused
  3. Girl Gangraped Inside Bus In Uttarakhand, 5 Arrested: Officials
  4. Day In Pics: August 18, 2024
  5. ‘None Of You Will Escape’: Jaipur Hospitals Receive Threat Mails, Bomb Disposal Squads Dispatched
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  2. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  3. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
  4. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Confuses India And Pakistan In Gaffe At Queens India Day Parade
  5. UK Plans To Treat Extreme Misogyny As Terrorism
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know