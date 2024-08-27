National

'To Save Tribal Identity': Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Reveals Reseaon Behind Joining BJP

Champai Soren during a visit at his native village, in Seraikela Kharsawan
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Reveals Reseaon Behind Joining BJP | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren confirmed he would be joining the BJP despite hinting at floating a new party. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the former JMM leader revealed the main reason behind his decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The senior JMM leader is expected to join the party formally on Friday. Taking to X, Soren penned a note for his followers and supporters and revealed that one of the main reasons he is joining BJP is to "save the tribal identity and its existence".

As per Soren, who briefly held the post of CM after Hemant Soren's arrest, BJP is the only party "Serious over the issue of tribals" as compared to others who are just engaging in "vote bank politics".

"Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the British... the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters is in danger," said Champai Soren.

"If these intruders, who are causing economic and social harm to the tribals and natives, are not stopped, the existence of our society in Santhal Pargana will be in danger. In many areas including Pakur, Rajmahal, their number has become more than that of tribals. Apart from politics, we have to make this issue a social movement, only then the existence of tribals will be saved," the Jharkhand CM stated, adding that only the BJP is serious about issues faced by the tribal communities.

"Therefore, in this struggle to save the identity and existence of the tribals, I have decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing faith in the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and Home Minister @AmitShah," said Soren.

After leaving the JMM, the former Chief Minister turned down rumours of joining the BJP and stated that he was left with three options - it politics, float a party or join hands with a like-minded outfit.

"Your cooperation is expected in this new chapter of struggle for the issues and rights of the tribals, natives, Dalits, backward classes, poor, labourers, farmers, women, youth and common people of Jharkhand," the former CM said, confirming his switch to BJP.

