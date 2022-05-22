Sunday, May 22, 2022
Delhi Police Busts Sex Racket,Apprehends 12 People

"The licence of alleged spa was found expired. The licence was issued in the name of Sunil Katiyal. The EDMC (East Delhi Municipal Corporation) had also challaned the spa for the same," the police officer said.

Delhi Police PTI

Updated: 22 May 2022 10:19 pm

The Delhi Police busted a sex racket being run at a "spa and massage centre" at a mall by apprehending 12 people, including some women and the business owner, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday, a tipoff was received about the racket operating at the mall in Shahdara.

Subsequently, a decoy customer was sent to the spa. He was charged Rs 1,000 for massage and later shown pictures of 11 women for sex at an additional charge of Rs 1,000, the police said.

On his cue, a police team raided the setup and apprehended 12 people, including its owner, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Sathiyasundaram said.

A case has been registered at Anand Vihar police station under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

"The licence of the alleged spa was found expired. The licence was issued in the name of Sunil Katiyal. The EDMC (East Delhi Municipal Corporation) had also challenged the spa for the same," the police officer said.

He said the police would move an application to the authorities concerned for sealing the setup. Further investigation in the case was underway, he added.

-With PTI Input

