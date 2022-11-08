Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Police Begins 3-Day Training On Cyber Crime With French Embassy

The session will be conducted by three cyber experts from the French cyber crime investigation team with two support staff from the French embassy and three cyber expert officers from India.

Cyber Crimes
Cyber Crimes Cyber Crimes

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 12:45 pm

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit is conducting a three-day joint training session on investigation techniques to combat cyber crime in coordination with I4C and the French embassy, a statement said on Tuesday.

The session will be conducted by three cyber experts from the French cyber crime investigation team with two support staff from the French embassy and three cyber expert officers from India, it said. IFSO is a specialised unit that handles all complex and sensitive cases of cyber-crime. The Cyber Crime Unit is equipped with a state-of–the-art Cyber Lab with cyber forensic capabilities, it said.

Apart from this, IFSO also engages in mass awareness and various regular cyber training programmes in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, or I4C, under MHA being the nodal agency, the statement said.

"As a part of its latest training initiative, a joint training session on investigation techniques to combat cyber-crime in coordination with I4C and French embassy has been inaugurated on Monday at IFSO/NCFL Conference Hall, Sector 16-C, Dwarka for three days,” it said.

The officers of DSP and above rank from various state law enforcement agencies have joined this training to explore and discuss concepts and issues related to cyber crime investigation at international level, it said.

This programme will provide an interactive forum for the officers to share, explore, and discuss concepts and issues related to cyber crime investigation at international level, the statement said. The course will also provide the participants with insights into the process of developing effective policies and framework to solve the cyber-crime issues at international level, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

India Needs To Invest 50% Education Budget On Skilling Engineers In Handling Cyber Threats

Need To Establish Cyber Police Station In All Districts Of Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath

BSE, NSE Readying Mechanism To Mitigate Cyber Attack Risks: SEBI Chief

Tags

National Delhi Police Intelligence Fusion And Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit Investigation Techniques French Embassy Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists