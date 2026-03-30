Delhi Police Arrest Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Shabbir Ahmed Lone Near Bangladesh Border

Delhi Police Special Cell personnel produce Shabir Ahmad Lone, an accused linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and alleged to be part of a module involved in defacing Delhi Metro station walls and planning further activities, at Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Monday, March 30, 2026. Photo: PTI

Delhi Police Special Cell personnel produce Shabir Ahmad Lone, an accused linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and alleged to be part of a module involved in defacing Delhi Metro station walls and planning further activities, at Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Monday, March 30, 2026. Photo: PTI