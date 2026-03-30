Delhi Police Arrest Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Shabbir Ahmed Lone Near Bangladesh Border

Summary of this article
Delhi Police special cell arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Shabbir Ahmed Lone near the India-Bangladesh border for plotting terror attacks in India.
Lone had been on the run since 2019 after skipping bail from a 2007 arrest. He is suspected of operating an LeT cell from Dhaka.
The arrest follows the April 2025 Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists ,an attack attributed to LeT by the Indian government.
The Delhi Police special cell has arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shabbir Ahmed Lone near the India-Bangladesh border.
Lone, a designated terrorist, is accused of plotting terror attacks in India and is suspected of operating an LeT cell from a hideout in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital.
The arrest comes months after the Indian government charged the Pakistan-based militant group with orchestrating the April 2025 Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly Hindu tourists. And Patiala House Court grants 5-day custody of Shabbir Ahmed Lone to Delhi Police.
This is not Lone's first encounter with Indian security agencies. He was initially arrested by anti-terror police in 2007 but skipped bail in 2019 and fled to Bangladesh, according to intelligence reports.
Authorities are currently interrogating the militant commander to uncover further details about his network and potential terror plots.