Delhi NCR Weather Today: Scorching Heat Returns with Clear Skies

Enjoy bright sunshine with clear skies, soaring temperatures ranging from 28°C to 37°C, low humidity, and moderate northwest winds. Perfect weather with excellent visibility and no cloud cover expected today.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Weather
Summary
  • Delhi NCR experiences clear skies with 28-38°C temperatures today

  • Air quality Poor (AQI 114-119) across region requiring health precautions

  • No rain expected; September heat feels like summer conditions

  • Slight relief possible September 26-27 with afternoon clouds developing

Delhi NCR weather today shows bright sunshine with soaring temperatures across the region this Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Delhi weather today features clear skies with temperatures ranging from 28°C to 37°C maximum. The Delhi NCR temperature has already reached 31°C by late morning with very low humidity at 27% and moderate wind speeds of 5.61 km/h from the northwest.

Current Weather Conditions

Current atmospheric pressure stands at 1005 mb with westerly winds gusting up to 6.72 km/h. Visibility remains excellent at 10 km with no cloud cover expected throughout the day.

Regional Temperature Updates

Gurgaon weather today shows similar conditions with clear skies and temperatures ranging from 25°C to 37°C. The city currently experiences misty conditions with 25°C in the early morning, expected to rise to 37°C by afternoon with 37% humidity.

Noida weather today records 29°C minimum and 38°C maximum temperatures with sunny conditions throughout the day. Current humidity levels stand at 25% with atmospheric pressure at 1005 mb and wind speeds of 5.34 km/h.

Ghaziabad weather today shows overall clear skies with temperatures between 26°C and 35 35°C. The area experiences sunny conditions with 70% humidity and zero precipitation probability.

Delhi NCR Air Quality

Delhi NCR AQI shows concerning levels with Poor air quality across the region. New Delhi AQI currently stands at 119, classified as Poor with PM2.5 at 41 µg/m³ and PM10 at 184 µg/m³. The air quality has deteriorated compared to recent days when it was in the Moderate category.

Noida AQI records 114, also in the Poor category with PM2.5 at 41 µg/m³ and PM10 at 147 µg/m³. Ghaziabad AQI shows similar patterns with pollution levels requiring caution for sensitive groups.

IMD Weather Forecast for Delhi NCR

IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR predicts continued hot and sunny conditions through the week with no rainfall expected. The weather department forecasts:

  • September 24: Clear skies with temperatures 33-35°C maximum and 23-25°C minimum

  • September 25: Sunny conditions continuing with highs around 37°C and lows of 27°C

  • September 26-27: Temperature rise to 38-39°C with afternoon clouds developing later in the week

  • September 28: Possible late showers with 41% rain probability and temperatures around 37°C

Weekly Weather Outlook

Delhi's weekly weather forecast indicates sustained heat conditions reminiscent of summer months. The unusual warmth for late September has meteorologists noting that "September feels like June" with scorching temperatures breaking seasonal norms.

Delhi NCR weather report shows no immediate relief from the heat, with temperatures expected to remain 5-7°C above normal for this time of year. Wind speeds will range from 20-25 km/h from the northwest, providing minimal cooling effect.

The weather in Delhi NCR today requires residents to take precautions against heat exposure, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours between 12 PM and 4 PM. The clear skies and intense sunshine have prompted authorities to advise using umbrellas for sun protection rather than rain cover.

The extended outlook suggests slight relief around September 26-27 when clouds may provide temporary respite from the direct sunshine, though temperatures will remain elevated.

