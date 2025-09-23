Kolkata Weather Update: The IMD rain alert in Kolkata warns of continued heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning through Wednesday.

Kolkata records 247.5mm of rain in 24 hours, causing massive waterlogging
Schools closed today; IMD issues a yellow alert for heavy rain
Metro services suspended; airlines warn of flight delays
AQI improves to 62-80 due to rain; more showers expected
Current Weather Conditions
Kolkata rain continues to dominate the weather scenario with moderate thundershowers expected throughout Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The weather in Kolkata today is characterized by partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 30°C. The city recorded 247.5mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, marking one of the heaviest downpours in recent months.
The current atmospheric pressure is 1006 mb, with humidity levels ranging from 82% to 89%, and wind speeds of 7-8 km/h from the east-northeast direction. Visibility remains reduced to 4-6 km due to overcast conditions and intermittent showers.
IMD Rain Alert and Forecast
The IMD rain alert in Kolkata warns of continued heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning through Wednesday. A low-pressure area formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal is moving northwestwards, bringing widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy downpours across South Bengal districts.
Heavy rain in Kolkata is expected to persist with 7-11cm rainfall predicted in isolated areas, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the city, advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours.
Schools Closed and Travel Disruptions
Kolkata weather update confirms that schools remain closed today due to safety concerns following overnight flooding. The decision was announced after 332mm of rainfall was recorded in Garia Kamdahari, 285mm in Jodhpur Park, and 280mm in Kalighat within just a few hours.
Multiple airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, have issued travel advisories warning of flight delays and slower airport traffic. Metro services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations remain suspended due to waterlogging on tracks.
Air Quality Status
Kolkata AQI currently stands at 62-80, classified as the Moderate category. PM2.5 levels measure 15-16 µg/m³ while PM10 concentrations are at 34-42 µg/m³, showing improvement due to rainfall washing out pollutants. Carbon monoxide levels remain at 329-332 ppb with UV Index at 7.
Weekly Weather Outlook
Kolkata weather forecast indicates continued wet conditions through the week:
September 24: Periods of rain with temperatures 32°C/26°C and thunderstorms in spots
September 25-27: Occasional afternoon rain with highs around 31-33°C and lows 26-27°C
September 28: Thunderstorms with 87°F/80°F and 78% rain probability
Another fresh low-pressure area is likely to form around September 25 over the east-central Bay of Bengal, potentially intensifying into a depression by September 26-27. This system may bring additional heavy rainfall to the region before moving towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts.
Residents are advised to stay indoors during intense rainfall spells and monitor water levels in low-lying areas. The torrential rains come ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, requiring careful planning for festival preparations and pandal activities.