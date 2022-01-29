Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Metro Services To Resume As Per Regular Timetable On Weekends From Saturday

Weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from January 8 onwards, following which services had been curtailed.

Delhi Metro Services To Resume As Per Regular Timetable On Weekends From Saturday
Delhi metro services to resume as per regular timetable on weekends. - PTI Photo / Ravi Choudhary

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 10:07 am

Delhi Metro services on weekends will be resumed as per regular timetable from Saturday in view of the ease in restrictions due to improvement in Covid situation in the city, officials said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, given the improving Covid situation.

Related stories

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Records 4,044 New Covid Vases, 25 deaths

COVID-19 Outbreak: Delhi Govt Orders Resumption Of Driving License Skill & Learning License Tests

Number Of Calls Received On Covid-19 Helpline Dropped Between 12-25 Jan : Delhi Govt

"In view of the latest guidelines issued by the government for the containment of COVID-19 in Delhi, metro services on weekends (Saturday/Sunday) will be again resumed as per routine weekend time table on all lines starting tomorrow i.e, 29th January 2022," the DMRC said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, minor change in services will be there on Yellow Line, as announced earlier owing to Beating Retreat Ceremony on Saturday. On January 29, on the occasion of Beating Retreat ceremony, metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 2 pm to 6:30 pm, the DMRC had earlier said.

However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 pm, it added.

The guidelines for travel with 100 per cent seating capacity, with no provision for standing still remains in place. In view of the same, entry at stations will continue to remain regulated as per the ground situation to ensure compliance to Covid guidelines, the DMRC said. Passengers are advised to keep extra time for their commute and cooperate with the authorities, it said.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Delhi Metro COVID-19 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Curfew Weekend Curfew
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Hearing In Mukul Roy Disqualification Case Gets Over In Assembly

Hearing In Mukul Roy Disqualification Case Gets Over In Assembly

LG Reviews Covid Situation In J-K

Confident Of BJP's Victory In Civic Body Elections: K'taka CM

Assam Logs 2,861 New Cases, 21 More Deaths

UP Polls: Why Is Akhilesh Remembering Person Behind India's Partition, Asks Nadda

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway