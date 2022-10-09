Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Lt Governor Permits Over 300 Firms To Operate Round-The-Clock

Approving the proposal, Saxena took a "very serious view" of "inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness and unjustified discretion" on part of the labour department in disposing of applications made by the firms for these exemptions, officials said.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image)
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 4:24 pm

In a move that will boost Delhi's night life, LG VK Saxena has approved more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round-the-clock, officials at LG office said on Sunday.

The Lt Governor has approved a proposal to exempt 314 applications, some of them pending since 2016. He has directed that notification to this effect be issued within seven days, they said.

Approving the proposal, Saxena took a "very serious view" of "inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness and unjustified discretion" on part of the labour department in disposing of applications made by the firms for these exemptions, officials said.

The LG has ordered that such applications are disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi. Starting next week, the 300-plus establishments will be able to operate on a 24X7 basis in the national capital, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Lt Governor Permits Firms Operate Round-The-Clock Labour Department Serious View Inordinate Delay Adhocism Randomness Unjustified Discretion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics