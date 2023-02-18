Delhi Liquor Scam: Deputy CM And AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Summoned By CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has once again summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise Policy scam. According to media reports, the AAP leader has been called to the CBI headquarters following fresh evidence found against him.

The summon is in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia wrote in Hindi, "CBI has called again yesterday. Against me they have used full power of CBI, ED, raided my house, searched bank locker, nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop him. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so."

सीबीआई ने कल फिर बुलाया है. मेरे ख़िलाफ़ इन्होंने CBI, ED की पूरी ताक़त लगा रखी है, घर पर रेड, बैंक लॉकर तलाशी, कहीं मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कुछ नहीं मिला

मैंने दिल्ली के बच्चों के लिए अच्छी शिक्षा का इंतज़ाम किया है। ये उसे रोकना चाहते हैं।

मैंने जाँच में हमेशा सहयोग किया है और करूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 18, 2023

The probe agency summoned him to the liquor scam case nearly after three months from filing the chargesheet.

Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.

It is alleged the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the CBI spokesperson had said.

