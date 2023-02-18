Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi Liquor Scam: Deputy CM And AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Summoned By CBI

Home National

Delhi Liquor Scam: Deputy CM And AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Summoned By CBI

According to media reports, Manish Sisodia has been called to the CBI headquarters following fresh evidence found against him. 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 11:48 am

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has once again summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise Policy scam. According to media reports, the AAP leader has been called to the CBI headquarters following fresh evidence found against him. 

The summon is in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia wrote in Hindi, "CBI has called again yesterday. Against me they have used full power of CBI, ED, raided my house, searched bank locker, nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop him. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so."

Related stories

No Dearth Of Talent In Government School Students: Manish Sisodia

LG Withholding Appointment Of 244 School Principals On Flimsy Grounds: Manish Sisodia

Doctors' Salaries Were Stopped To Influence MCD Polls: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The probe agency summoned him to the liquor scam case nearly after three months from filing the chargesheet. 

Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.  

It is alleged the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.  

It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the CBI spokesperson had said.
 

Tags

National Delhi Liqour Scam Delhi Excise Policy Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts