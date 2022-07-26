Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Delhi LG Approves Withdrawal Of Cases Against Migrant Laborers

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the withdrawal of cases registered against migrant laborers for violating lockdown norms during the pandemic.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 5:13 pm

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the withdrawal of 15 cases against 64 migrant laborers for violating lockdown measures during the pandemic, an official statement said on Tuesday.

 These cases were registered by the Delhi government's Directorate of Prosecution, it said. According to the statement, Saxena has also directed the Delhi Police to file a closure report in 10 similar cases involving more than 100 migrant laborers.

 Taking a humane and reasoned view that these violations committed by poor migrants were essentially petty in nature and in a situation of extreme distress, Saxena believed this decision will save them from "unnecessary harassment and running around", an official said.

 In line with the Supreme Court's judgment dated June 9, the LG has taken this view keeping in mind the helpless condition of the migrants in the national capital during the pandemic, many of whom had lost their livelihoods and could not afford their rents and existential needs, he said.

Forty-three such cases under Section (51) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other offenses were filed against the migrant laborers for allegedly violating measures of the lockdown by moving on the roads. Of these, 18 have already been disposed of and decided upon by the courts.

In 15 cases where charge sheets have already been filed in the courts, the LG has ordered the withdrawal of prosecution, and in the remaining 10 cases where charge sheets are yet to be filed or accused are untraced, the LG has asked the Delhi Police to file a closure report. 

National V K Saxena Migrant Laborers Delhi Police Supreme Court Disaster Management Act Lockdown
