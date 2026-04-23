Delhi High Court Orders X To Remove Kejriwal Court Proceeding Videos, Seeks Centre's Response

The petition alleges the unauthorized circulation of audio and video recordings from April 13, during which Kejriwal argued his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the alleged liquor policy scam case. | Photo: @AamAadmiParty/X via PTI

The petition alleges the unauthorized circulation of audio and video recordings from April 13, during which Kejriwal argued his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the alleged liquor policy scam case. | Photo: @AamAadmiParty/X via PTI