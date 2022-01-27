Delhi Govt Received Over 1k Suggestions For Boosting Covid-Hit City's Economy: Officials

Gearing up to present its annual financial statement for 2022-23 as Swaraj Budget, the Delhi government has received over 1,000 suggestions on different aspects of boosting the economy of the city that has been hit by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi government is also going to engage interns to work on framing the budget which is likely to be presented in the assembly in March, an officials said.

For its Swaraj Budget, the government has sought feedback from the people on how to boost the economy, expand trade and business, attract buyers to Delhi's markets and increasing income of Delhiites, among other issues. "We have so far received over 1,000 suggestions and more are expected by February when the window closes," said Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of the Delhi government's think tank Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC).

"The people have also been requested to give their feedback on how to create jobs, reduce pollution, make Delhi a neat and clean city, how to improve women's safety and ensure healthcare and education access to all," she said. Shah said the DDC is also going to engage 15 interns for two months who will work on framing of the budget. Those interested may send their applications by February 1.

"We will have a meeting after February 15 with the Finance Department of the government to discuss the feedback received, so that it can be reflected in the upcoming budget," she said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the finance minister, had said earlier this week said that the Kejriwal government was conducting surveys to find ways to boost the capital's economy and increase job opportunities during the times of COVID-19.

"Delhi Budget 2022-23 will bring back the derailed economy of the city on track and foster economic growth," he had said. The upcoming budget would be very important for industrial development and will focus on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services. Different schemes of public welfare, including education, health, electricity, clean drinking water, would also be focussed on in the budget, he had said.

With PTI Inputs