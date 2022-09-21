Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Delhi Government Working On Decongesting, Redesigning Several Roads: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 8:25 pm

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the Delhi government is working on decongesting and redesigning several city roads that will eliminate bottlenecks.

Sisodia conducted an onsite inspection of the Lodhi Road stretch and also interacted with commuters to know their experiences. Sharing their experiences, some of the residents said this stretch has become beautiful after streetscaping and they come here to take a walk everyday.

"Under the government's streetscaping project, we are working to give a new look to the roads of Delhi. Some of the roads included in our pilot streetscaping project have already started looking beautiful," he said. 

Sisodia said the road stretch from Sai Mandir red light to the India Habitat Centre on Lodhi road is part of 16 pilot projects launched under the Delhi government's mission to make roads world-class and beautiful.

The minister said the Delhi government is working on decongesting, redesigning and beautifying several roads across the capital. 

"Redesigning roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve the aesthetics of the stretch which will include facilities like open-air sitting areas, barrier-free walking areas, ornamental plantations, cycling tracks, etc. 

"Beautification of roads in Delhi as per global standards will give a new identity to the national capital," he said. Noting that 16 roads are being beautified by PWD according to their needs in the pilot phase, he added that after its completion, another 540 km of road under PWD's PWD will also be beautified.

During the inspection, officials said footpaths have been constructed for people and a separate lane and cycle track has also been made. The entire stretch has been decorated with modern artwork and selfie points have also been set up.

Sisodia directed officials to complete the remaining work soon, besides taking care of the greenery, cleanliness and maintenance of the entire stretch. 

(With PTI Inputs)

