1 Killed, 6 Injured As Speeding Car Runs Into Locals At Delhi's Ghazipur Market | On Cam

A speeding car ploughed into locals in a market area at Delhi's Ghazipur on Wednesday evening, killing one person and injuring at least seven others. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, showing the speeding car ramming the roadside stalls and hitting people standing around.
"A total of seven people with injuries were admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Five of them were women and two were men," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta told news agency PTI.
A woman identified as Sita Devi of Ghaziabad has succumbed to injuries, police said.
Police said that the the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and further action was being taken, adding that the driver also sustained injuries for which he was receiving treatment.
Advertisement
The injured, meanwhile, were admitted to Lal Bahadur Shashtri Hospital and were under treatment at the time of filing this report.
Footage of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, showed the vehicle crashing into shops lining the road and driving off moments after hitting the people.
WATCH
"An accident occurred near Mayur Vihar’s Ryan School. The driver was inebriated and ran over several people killing one person. This is a tragic incident," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar said.
Video of the incident showed angry locals vandalising the vehicle moments before it sped off from the scene.
Advertisement
The people who were mowed down are residents of Khoda Colony on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, police said.