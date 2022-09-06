Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Home National

Delhi: Deputy CM Sisodia Approves Road Redevelopment Projects Worth Rs 13.66 Cr

Sisodia, who is also the PWD minister, added that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is determined to provide safe and pleasant commuting experience to all in Delhi. For this PWD is continuously getting the roads of the national capital assessed by experts and initiating projects to strengthen them, he said. 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 8:10 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved various road redevelopment projects worth Rs 13.66 crore for northwest part of the city that will cover a total 16.22km stretch.

Under the projects, nine roads in Pitampura and 12 in Rohini sectors 3, 5, 6 and 7 will be redeveloped and strengthened by the public works department. 

“Due to increase in traffic and completion of more than their useful lifespan period, these roads have deteriorated at various places and quality of the surface has worsened. Taking cognizance of the condition of roads, PWD officials have been asked to begin the strengthening of roads in Pitampura and Rohini immediately,” Sisodia said. 

Sisodia, who is also the PWD minister, added that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is determined to provide safe and pleasant commuting experience to all in Delhi. For this PWD is continuously getting the roads of the national capital assessed by experts and initiating projects to strengthen them, he said. 

Sisodia directed the officials to expedite the work of road strengthening projects and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the common public during the construction work. 

Under this project, along with strengthening of roads, the PWD will also have to ensure maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white washing of parapet walls/railing, etc. The said project will not only provide better commuting experience but will also improve inter-connectivity in the area and save time, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

