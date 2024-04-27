National

Delhi Court Grants Bail To AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Case Of Evading ED Summons

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and one surety of like amount after he appeared before the court.

Advertisement

PTI
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly evading its summons in the Delhi Waqf Board related money laundering case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra granted bail to Khan on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and one surety of like amount after he appeared before the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved moved the court, alleging non appearance before the agency, accusing Khan of not joining the probe in the case related to the money laundering case.

The federal probe agency has alleged that Khan has elevated his role from witness to accused by filing an anticipatory bail plea and running away from the investigation.

Advertisement

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Simon Benjamin, appearing for the ED, alleged that they were never able to conclude the probe against him because he was not presenting himself before the agency.

The ED had filed the money laundering case related to the purchase of a property worth Rs 36 crore in the Okhla area allegedly at the behest of Khan, who is also the sitting MLA from the area.

The ED has filed a chargesheet against four accused persons and one firm, alleging that Rs 100 crore Waqf Properties were given on lease illegally.

The ED further alleged that 32 contractual employees were appointed in the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of Khan, who flouted the rules.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know