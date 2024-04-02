National

Delhi CM Kejriwal Speaks To Wife, Meets Lawyer In Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in jail number 2 of the Tihar prison, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody till April 15 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday allowed to talk to his wife Sunita through video conference and he also met his lawyer in person in the Tihar jail, officials said. 

Kejriwal, who is lodged in jail number 2 of the Tihar prison, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody till April 15 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.   

He was also allowed to have home-cooked food in the afternoon, a jail official said. 

According to the officials, the AAP national convener talked to his wife and one more family member through video conference (VC) for about half-an-hour from the jail. The VC was arranged between 1.30 pm and 2 pm by jail authorities. 

As per the jail rules, an inmate can meet three people at one time, twice a week. This meeting could be done via VC or physical. The names of persons should be given to jail authorities before the meeting. 

Kejriwal has given a list of six people whom he would like to meet as per rules. The list includes his wife Sunita, their son and daughter, his private secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

At about 3 pm, he also met with his lawyer and signed some documents. This meeting went for a few minutes, jail sources said. 

Earlier in the morning, the Delhi CM did yoga and meditation in his cell. 

The officials said the home-cooked food brought by a person (whose name was given by Kejriwal's lawyer to the jail authorities) was served after proper checking in the afternoon. In the evening, the same person brought the dinner for the AAP leader, they said.  

In the morning, Kejriwal's sugar level was low and he is under the watch of Tihar jail doctors as his sugar level kept fluctuating, the officials said.

