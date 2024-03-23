Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has approached the Delhi High Court in a bid to challenge his remand.
According to his legal team, the plea submitted to the Delhi High Court asserts that both the arrest and the remand order are unlawful, and he should be released from custody promptly, reported news agency ANI.
He requested for an urgent hearing of the plea on Sunday, March 24.
During the remand application hearing, the Enforcement Directorate stated in court that Kejriwal was depicted as the 'key conspirator' in the Delhi excise policy scam.
Additionally, the ED asserted that Kejriwal had communication with Manish Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister at the time, and K. Kavitha, a Telangana leader, both of whom were also arrested in connection to the case.
ED also accused him of using his position to facilitate money laundering for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The central probe agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), arrested him on Thursday night. This arrest, possibly the most notable in the excise policy 'scam', just before the Lok Sabha polls, deals a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).