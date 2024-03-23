National

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves High Court Challenging His Arrest, Seeks Immediate Hearing

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has filed a plea with the Delhi High Court challenging his remand.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has approached the Delhi High Court in a bid to challenge his remand.

According to his legal team, the plea submitted to the Delhi High Court asserts that both the arrest and the remand order are unlawful, and he should be released from custody promptly, reported news agency ANI.

He requested for an urgent hearing of the plea on Sunday, March 24.

During the remand application hearing, the Enforcement Directorate stated in court that Kejriwal was depicted as the 'key conspirator' in the Delhi excise policy scam.

Advertisement

Additionally, the ED asserted that Kejriwal had communication with Manish Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister at the time, and K. Kavitha, a Telangana leader, both of whom were also arrested in connection to the case.

ED also accused him of using his position to facilitate money laundering for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

The central probe agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), arrested him on Thursday night. This arrest, possibly the most notable in the excise policy 'scam', just before the Lok Sabha polls, deals a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

File photo - null
Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Condemns Modi's 'Arrogance of Power' Following Delhi CM's Arrest

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2, Live Updates: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra