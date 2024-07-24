Delhi: Another 'Spider-Man' Arrested For Riding On Car's Bonnet In Dwarka, Video Goes Viral

Another Delhi 'Spider-Man' was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday. As per police, the complaints of the latest Spiderman came in after he was spotted riding a car's bonnet in Dwarka.
As per news agency ANI, the person was arrested after Traffic Police received complaints of a person dressed as Spider-Man riding a car's bonnet.
Delhi Police have arrested two individuals - 20-year-old Aditya from Najafgarh and 19-year-old Gaurav Singh from Mahavir Enclave.
As per police officials, Aditya was the one dressed up as the Marvel superhero and Gaurav was driving the car during the stunt.
The owner and driver of the Scorpio car have been charged with dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seatbelt, with a possible maximum fine of Rs. 26,000 and/or imprisonment or both.
This is not the first time such an arrest has been made. In April this year, a due of 'Spider-Man' and 'Spider-Gwen' were arrested for performing stunts on a bike.
The duo - 20-year-old Aditya Verma and 19-year-old Anjali were seen riding a bike without a helmet and were performing dangerous stunts on the road.
Police officials added that the bike didn't have a registration plate, and they were riding without the required safety gear.